PPP will win upcoming elections: Sharjeel

KARACHI: The leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has stated that the Muslim League (N) has never gained power in a transparent election. The PPP will win, and the next Prime Minister’s domicile will be from the Sindh province. The People’s Party will hold a rally in Thar on Monday.

While holding a press conference at Bilawal House in Karachi, Sharjeel Memon said that the upcoming year will be the year of the PPP. The Sindh government of the People’s Party has accomplished a lot, endured oppression, and faced challenges but has never left the field.

He mentioned that there are role model hospitals like SIUT in Sindh, while the PML-N has not built a single hospital in Punjab. The PPP has undertaken projects in both rural and urban areas of Sindh, consistently contributing to historical developments. Even during rains in Punjab, the PML-N did not disclose how many houses they built.

Sharjeel Inam Memon criticized Imran Khan, stating that despite claiming an Islamic touch, he is celebrating the martyrdom of Muslims. He added that the PTI government has damaged the country’s economy, and in 2018, an incompetent person was imposed on Pakistan.

The People’s Party does not want such individuals in 2024; the people’s vote will decide, and no incompetent person will be imposed on the country. Ineligible parties will be rejected by the people, ensuring that no ineligible candidate is imposed after the people’s opinion.

Memon also remarked that those who come to Sindh during rains always return to Sindh. The PML-N only remembers Sindh during election days, neglecting it when in power. He emphasized that after the general elections, the Prime Minister will be from the People’s Party. Efforts to form alliances against the PPP during every election in Sindh are futile.

He highlighted that the People’s Party government has achieved historic milestones in the country, and Bilawal Bhutto has been instrumental in raising the country’s profile. The party advocates against trading and believes that the parties that connect with the people will come to power. Memon reiterated that the PML-N has never won in a transparent election, always relying on rigging. He expressed a desire to move forward, forgetting past bitterness.

Memon criticized the PTI, PML-N, and Karachi parties for talking about dividing people, contrasting the People’s Party’s emphasis on uniting the country. He stated that the People’s Party has never engaged in divisive politics for power.

Regarding the economy, he mentioned that the PML-N failed to fix it in one and a half years, and people from Punjab come to Sindh for treatment. People’s Party, unlike other parties, has rendered valuable services in the field of health.

Memon praised Asif Ali Zardari for his generosity and global contributions. He clarified that when Imran Khan claimed his government was overthrown by the White House, Asif Ali Zardari attributed it to Bilawal House, not the White House.

Memon credited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for forming the PDM alliance and criticized the PML-N’s leadership for their inability to make a statement before PDM. He revealed that conspiracies started in PDM, and they were asked to resign from the assemblies. However, the People’s Party opposed it, stating that if they had resigned, Imran Khan would have ruled for five years, leading to the complete destruction of the country’s economy.

He clarified that the PPP has no enmity with PML-N and MQM. Asif Ali Zardari brought everyone together and democratically removed a prime minister. Memon expressed confidence that the People’s Party would sweep Sindh, regardless of any alliances made by other parties.

Regarding recent speeches in the PMLN rally in Lahore, Memon noted that they were against their own finance minister and prime minister. He assured that the People’s Party would save Pakistan economically and in defense, vowing not to repeat the politics of the 90s, during which there was not a single political prisoner during their government from 2008 to 2013.

At the press conference, Sharjeel Inam Memon also extended congratulations to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

