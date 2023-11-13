Private airlines urged to facilitate business community

PESHAWAR: Business community urged private airlines to take further steps to facilitate the business community at best level.

The business community said the private airlines should introduce schemes and incentives for the business community under corporate social responsibility so that will assist to further build up the image and public trust of airlines but also bring these good initiatives before the public.

According to details, senior Sales Officer of Emirates Airline International Faraz Ahmad and Sales Executive Azam Jan called on Fuad Ishaq, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at the Chamber House.

In the meeting, SCCI Vice President Ijaz Khan Afridi, senior member Fazl Muqeem and Secretary General Sajjad Aziz were also present.

Both sides on the occasion agreed to take joint initiatives for facilitating the business community and offer them special incentives.

Fuad Ishaq said that there is dire need that SCCI and Emirates should initiate joint measures to provide facilities and incentives and other special steps under corporate social responsibility.

He suggested the introduction of special loyalty cards and display of the joint Logo of SCCI and Emirates at public and private educational institutions. He said our topmost priority is to make efforts for provision of maximum facilities to the business community, ease of doing businesses and removal of irritants/difficulty for smooth promotion of businesses, trade and industries in the province.

