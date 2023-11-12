BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
World

Germany set to double its Ukraine military aid under Scholz plan

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2023 11:48am

German chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition has agreed to double German military aid for Ukraine next year to 8 billion euros ($8.54 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

If approved by the parliament in Berlin where Scholz’s parties hold a majority, the boost would lift Germany’s defense spending beyond the 2% of gross domestic product target pledged by all North Atlantic Treaty Organization members, the report added.

Lawmakers of Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Free Democrats and the Green party agreed on the increase in negotiations over the proposed 2024 federal budget this week, Bloomberg News reported.

Germany’s Ministry of Defence could not be immediately reached for comment.

Turkiye says EU is ‘unjust and biased’ on membership bid

A European Union plan to spend up to 20 billion euros ($21.4 billion) on military aid for Ukraine was met with resistance from EU countries.

European Union Germany Olaf Scholz’s Germany's Ministry of Defence

Germany set to double its Ukraine military aid under Scholz plan

