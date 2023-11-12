BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Nov 12, 2023
Four killed in building collapse in China’s Wenzhou city

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2023 11:26am
BEIJING: Four people were killed when a building collapsed in China’s Wenzhou city, state media outlet CCTV reported on Sunday.

The collapse occurred on Saturday during renovation of the building, and the casualties were all construction workers, CCTV reported, adding that continuous rain had hampered rescue work.

An investigation into the cause is going on, it said.

The accident in the eastern city follows several similar incidents recently, including the collapse of a gym in heavy snow in the northeast province of Heilongjiang last week, which killed three.

23 injured, buildings collapse as 5.4 quake hits east China

In July, 11 people were killed when the roof of a school gym caved in during intense rain, also in Heilongjiang province, drawing criticism by media. Authorities said construction materials illegally stacked on the roof may have caused the collapse, Xinhua reported.

“How come accidents like this always happen?” said a user of the Weibo social media platform. “The hidden danger of buildings’ safety cannot be ignored and needs to be treated seriously.”

