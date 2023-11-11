BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
World

Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza

  • Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, on his first trip to Saudi Arabia says Islamic countries should designate the Israeli army a terrorist organisation for its conduct in Gaza
AFP Published 11 Nov, 2023 07:08pm
This handout picture provided by the Iranian Presidency on November 11, 2023, shows from left: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looking over towards Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi as they and other leaders line up for a family picture during an emergency summit of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Riyadh. Photo: AFP
This handout picture provided by the Iranian Presidency on November 11, 2023, shows from left: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looking over towards Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi as they and other leaders line up for a family picture during an emergency summit of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Riyadh. Photo: AFP

RIYADH: Arab leaders and Iran’s president meeting Saturday in the Saudi capital roundly condemned Israel’s actions in its war against Hamas in Gaza, as fears mount the conflict could draw in other countries.

The emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) comes after Hamas attacks that Israeli officials say left about 1,200 people dead, mostly civilians, and 239 taken hostage.

Israel’s subsequent aerial and ground offensive has killed more than 11,000 people, also mostly civilians and many of them children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Host Saudi Arabia “confirms that it holds the occupation (Israeli) authorities responsible for the crimes committed against the Palestinian people,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Gulf kingdom’s de facto ruler, said as Saturday’s summit began.

“We are certain that the only way to guarantee security, peace and stability in the region is to end the occupation, siege and the settlements,” he said of Israel’s actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Israel faces pressure over Gaza deaths as fighting rages near hospitals

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, on his first trip to Saudi Arabia since the two countries mended ties in March, said Islamic countries should designate the Israeli army a “terrorist organisation” for its conduct in Gaza.

Israel says it is out to destroy Hamas and blames the Palestinian armed group for the high death toll, accusing it of using civilians as “human shields” – a charge Hamas denies.

Regional divisions

The Arab League and the OIC, a 57-member bloc that includes Iran, were originally meant to meet separately.

Arab diplomats told AFP the decision to merge the meetings came after Arab League delegations had failed to reach an agreement on a final statement.

Some countries, including Algeria and Lebanon, proposed responding to the devastation in Gaza by threatening to disrupt oil supplies to Israel and its allies as well as severing the economic and diplomatic ties that some Arab League nations have with Israel, the diplomats said.

However, at least three countries – including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which normalised ties with Israel in 2020 – rejected the proposal, according to the diplomats who spoke on condition on anonymity.

Prior to the meeting, Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said it did not “expect anything” to come out of it, criticising Arab leaders for the delay.

“We are not placing our hopes on such meetings, for we have seen their results over many years,” Mohammad al-Hindi, the group’s deputy secretary-general, told a press conference in Beirut.

“The fact that this conference will be held after 35 days (of war) is an indication of its outcomes.”

Israel and its main backer the United States have so far rebuffed demands for a ceasefire, a position that drew heavy criticism on Saturday.

Israel drone strikes deep into Lebanese territory: official media

“The US has prevented the ceasefire in Gaza and is expanding the scope of the war,” Raisi said before departing from Tehran.

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the summit that “it is a shame that Western countries, which always talk about human rights and freedoms, remain silent in the face of the ongoing massacres in Palestine.”

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, for his part, said Washington had “the greatest influence on Israel” and “bears responsibility for the absence of a political solution” to the conflict.

Iran president in Riyadh

The roster of attendees on Saturday also included Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who was welcomed back into the Arab fold this year after an extended rift over his country’s civil war.

Iran president lands in Saudi for Gaza summit: state-affiliated media

Raisi is the first Iranian president to visit Saudi Arabia since Mahmoud Ahmadinejad attended an OIC meeting in the kingdom in 2012.

Iran backs Hamas as well as Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Huthi rebels, placing it at the centre of concerns the war could expand.

The conflict has already fuelled cross-border exchanges between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, and the Huthis have claimed responsibility for “ballistic missiles” the rebels said targeted southern Israel.

Analysts say Saudi Arabia feels vulnerable to potential attacks because of its close ties with Washington and the fact that it was considering normalising ties with Israel before the war broke out.

Kim Ghattas, author of a book on the Iran-Saudi rivalry, said during a panel organised by the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington that “the Saudis are hoping that the fact they didn’t normalise yet, and the fact that they have a channel to the Iranians, gives them some protection.”

And, she added, “the Iranians are hoping that the fact that they’re in touch with the Saudis and maintaining that channel, that it gives them some protection too.”

