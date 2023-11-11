Speaker NA pays tribute to Captain Sarwar Shaheed

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf paid tribute to the courage and bravery of Captain Raja Mohammad Sarwar Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on his birth anniversary.

The speaker said that Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed has the unique honour of receiving the first Nishan-e-Haider.

He said that Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed’s courage and bravery will always be remembered for his unparalleled history. All the martyrs, including Captain Sarwar Shaheed, have made unforgettable sacrifices for the defense of the country, Ashraf said.

