BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German, Turkish leaders to meet amid Israel-Hamas war tensions

AFP Published November 10, 2023 Updated November 10, 2023 07:10pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BERLIN: Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next week, a German official said on Friday, at a time of renewed tensions between the countries due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The leaders’ talks in the German capital on Friday evening, will “strongly focus on developments in the Middle East”, a government spokeswoman told a regular press briefing in Berlin.

Turkiye’s relations with the European Union, long troubled by criticism of Ankara’s democratic standards, are under renewed strain over Erdogan’s stance on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Turkish leader has portrayed Hamas as “liberators” or “mujahideen” fighting for their land.

He has accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza and recalled Turkiye’s ambassador to Tel Aviv.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has relentlessly bombarded the Gaza Strip, and sent in ground troops. More than 10,800 people in Gaza, many of them children, have been killed, according to the Palestinian territory’s health ministry.

Turkiye is technically a candidate for eventual EU membership and, even if this seems a distant prospect, Erdogan’s position – which differs sharply from the bloc’s – has caused unease.

It also stands in stark contrast to the position taken by Berlin, the EU’s most populous member.

Scholz has vowed to stand by Israel’s side and was the first head of government to visit the country to show solidarity following the October 7 attacks.

Last week, Berlin banned Hamas activities and organisations linked to the group, with Germany’s interior minister calling it a “terrorist organisation that aims to destroy the state of Israel”.

At Friday’s briefing, spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann acknowledged the German government “has a very different stance and classification regarding Hamas than the Turkish president” and there were likely to be discussions on the topic.

Germany is home to the world’s biggest Turkish community overseas, and Erdogan received strong backing from Turkish voters in the country when he won re-election in May.

Some pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Germany have descended into violence, and Hoffmann was asked whether Scholz would press Erdogan to use his influence to encourage communities in Germany to behave moderately.

She declined to be drawn on the topic.

Other topics on the agenda will be military alliance NATO – of which Turkiye and Germany are both members – and migration.

European countries are facing a fresh influx of migrants.

Tayyip Erdogan Germany Olaf Scholz Turkiye

Comments

1000 characters

German, Turkish leaders to meet amid Israel-Hamas war tensions

DG ISI given extension to preserve ‘continuity’ of policy: interim PM Kakar

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.5bn in October, up 11.5% on monthly basis

Inter-bank: rupee continues to decline, falls for 14th successive session

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

Xi, Biden to meet next week to ‘stabilize’ ties, US says

UNSC must fulfil its responsibility towards conflict-hit Gaza: FO

Iran warns expansion of Gaza war ‘inevitable’; officials say air strikes hit hospitals

Despite India’s lack of interest, Pakistan focused on benefitting from TAPI: Kakar

Mobile operators in Pakistan may levy ‘SIM Disowning Charge’ from January 1

Hascol’s losses mount to Rs13.1bn in 9MCY23

Read more stories