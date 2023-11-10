Contraband cigarettes worth Rs156m seized

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs had constituted special teams to lunch anti-smuggling operations against foreign origin cigarettes being smuggled into the country. Accordingly, Pakistan Customs in its recent drive has seized 8,157,200 sticks of cigarettes valuing Rs156 million during the period from 30th October, 2023 to 5th November, 2023.

Moreover, instructions have been issued to the anti-smuggling formations, including mobile squads deployed at various Collectorates and airports, to maintain constant vigilance on illicit movement of cigarettes in the country.

Pakistan Customs reiterates its unwavering commitment to combat smuggling with utmost prudence and dedication.

