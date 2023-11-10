80,000 illegal immigrants sent back to Afghanistan from Balochistan: minister

KARACHI: Balochistan’s Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Thursday said that with 80,000 illegal Afghan immigrants sent back to Afghanistan from Balochistan so far, the process of deportation would be accelerated in coming days.

Talking to the media at the Karachi Press Club, Jan Achakzai said the terrorists were using the Afghan soil to target “our security forces and that is why we have decided to send illegal immigrants to their home countries.”

He said all the six terrorists killed in the Zhob last week, were Afghan nationals. With the new government set-up taking charge in Afghanistan two years ago, the incidents of terrorism in Pakistan had increased.

Minister Achakzai said it was the decision of a sovereign state to repatriate all illegal immigrants, 92 percent of them were Afghan nationals, to their home countries.

To a question, he said the provincial government had got blocked some 100,000 fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) in two districts. Action would be taken against the officials found responsible for the issuance of fake CNICs to the illegal immigrants, he added.

Similarly, he said, some 20,000 fake CNICs had reportedly been blocked in Sindh.