Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Thursday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs211,800 per tola, after moving down by Rs2,400.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs181,584 after a decrease of Rs2,058, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the last session, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs200 to settle at Rs214,200 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $1,968, after a decline of $20 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.