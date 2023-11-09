BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

SoftBank books $5.2bn quarterly loss as investments and weak yen bite

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2023 11:36am

TOKYO: SoftBank Group on Thursday booked 789 billion yen ($5.22 billion) loss, marking its fourth straight quarter in the red, as it wrote down the value of some investments and a weak yen lifted the cost of its dollar-denominated debt.

The results come even as the Japanese investment group managed to pull off the long-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of chip designer Arm, although it did not record proceeds from that as earnings as Arm remains a subsidiary.

Its Vision Fund investment unit, meanwhile, booked an investment profit of 21.4 billion yen in the latest quarter, having made a 160 billion yen profit three months earlier.

SoftBank’s WeWork, once most valuable US startup, succumbs to bankruptcy

The small profit in the Vision Fund segment was thanks Vision Fund 1 (SVF1) selling its 25% stake in Arm to the parent. Excluding the gains from Arm, the Vision Funds collectively made a loss of 583 billion yen.

SoftBank was hit by the weakening yen due to its exposure to US dollar-denominated liabilities, leading to a loss of 648 billion yen.

The net loss at group level of 789 billion yen compares with a 3.01 trillion yen profit a year earlier when it sold down a large portion of its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

SoftBank Group

Comments

1000 characters

SoftBank books $5.2bn quarterly loss as investments and weak yen bite

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Alleged supply of arms to Ukraine: Pakistan again rejects media reports

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Insulating IPPs from úndue’ deductions: OICCI urges Nepra to amend its rules

FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Trade snags will be removed, Kenyan HC tells rice exporters

Goods transporters, oil tanker owners: SRB directs 57 cos to add new category to SST profiles

Read more stories