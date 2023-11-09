Hong Kong stocks start with fresh losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly lower Thursday morning, brushing off another positive lead from Wall Street, as investors await guidance on the Federal Reserve’s plans for interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.09 percent, or 15.20 points, to 17,553.26.

Hong Kong stocks finish with another loss

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.15 percent, or 4.72 points, to 3,047.65, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.13 percent, or 2.47 points, to 1,918.38.