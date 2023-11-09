BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
Australian captain Lanning retires from international cricket

AFP Published 09 Nov, 2023 11:21am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Record-breaking Australian women’s captain Meg Lanning said she had “nothing left to achieve” after retiring on Thursday from international cricket.

The 31-year-old top-order batter led Australia to four Twenty20 World Cup titles, one 50-over World Cup triumph and a Commonwealth Games gold – earning the nickname “Megastar” for her run-scoring exploits.

Off the pitch, Lanning played a crucial role in highlighting the gender pay gap in men’s and women’s professional cricket.

After 13 years of international cricket and having captained her country on 182 occasions, Lanning said it was the “right time to move on to something new”.

“I’ve achieved so much within the game and been lucky enough to have such a successful career and be part of very successful teams,” a tearful Lanning told reporters at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“I guess I feel like now I’ve got nothing left to achieve on the international stage.

“I can’t be half-in or half-out with anything and I guess that’s where I’ve landed with this decision.

“I no longer have the spark or the motivation to do what needs to happen at this level and so for me it is time to move on.”

An emotional Lanning broke down in tears when she thanked her parents and family for their support down the years.

Veteran wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy has previously captained the Australian team in Lanning’s absence, but was recently sidelined after injuring her finger breaking up a dog fight.

Ton-up Stokes stars as England stop rot against the Netherlands

Cricket Australia is yet to name Lanning’s long-term successor.

Record-breaker

Chief executive Nick Hockley praised Lanning as “one of the finest cricketers Australia has produced” and “one of the best players in the world over a long period of time”.

“Under Meg’s leadership the Australian women’s cricket team has built a legacy of global dominance and has been at the forefront of growing the game and inspiring the next generation of cricketers all around the world,” he added.

Lanning has hit more one-day centuries than any other woman and is the top run-scorer for the Australian women’s team, according to Cricket Australia.

Australia won 26 consecutive one-day games under Lanning’s captaincy between 2018 and 2021, which remains that format’s record winning streak.

Lanning returned to the Australian team in January after a six-month break to “focus on myself”.

On her return, she led Australia to victory at the Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa and took Delhi Capitals to the final of the inaugural Women’s Premier League in India.

Lanning will continue to play in domestic competitions, Cricket Australia said.

