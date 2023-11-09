Women should join workforce for betterment of society: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized that women should join the workforce after completion of education for the betterment of society.

The President expressed these views while addressing the 12th convocation of the International Islamic University in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Saudi Ambassador in Islamabad Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, first secretary of Thailand, IIUI Pro-Chancellor Dr Ahmed Salem Muhammad Al-Ameri, Rector Dr Samina Malik, and President Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi also attended the convocation besides other diplomats and educationists.

