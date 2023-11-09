Agha Steel to supply steel for eco-friendly structures of Hamdard

KARACHI: Agha Steel to supply 100 percent refined steel rebars, produced using Green Electric Arc Furnace steelmaking technology, for the first sustainable Eco-Friendly Green Office and University Structure of Hamdard Pakistan.

Hamdard Pakistan has recently signed an agreement with Agha Steel to embark on a groundbreaking venture aimed at revolutionising the construction landscape in Pakistan. Between the two prominent organisations, Hamdard Pakistan and Agha Steel Industries have outlined their shared commitment to fostering environmentally responsible construction practices.

This ambitious project seeks to promote sustainability and eco-friendliness by integrating 100 percent refined steel, produced through world-accredited technology Electric Arc Furnace, into the design and construction of eco-friendly green housing structures within Karachi.

According to details, Hamdard Pakistan is all set to build a magnificent corporate office for 400 employees and a University Block at Shahra-e-Faisal, poised to become the safest office and university complex building in the megacity.

This architectural masterpiece structure seamlessly blends modernity with the splendour of beautification. Spanning over around 250,000 sq ft, the structure boasts an impressive 22 levels, each with its own unique view.

As the pinnacle of luxurious Corporate Office and University Block, Hamdard Pakistan is all set to redefine the architectural landscape of Karachi. The use of Agha’s Green G500 brings about 15percent reduction in consumption and noteworthy 10 percent cost savings as compared to Grade 60 rebars.

Under the terms of this exclusive agreement, Agha Steel Industries will supply at Hamdard’s corporate office and University Block 100 percent refined steel rebars produced using Green Electric Arc Furnace steelmaking technology, demonstrating the partners’ unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023