PRGMEA North Zone’s chairman Ahmad Hanif assumes office

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) North Zone’s new chairman Ahmad Hanif, who had been elected recently for the year 2023-24, pledged to continue with his efforts for the promotion and protection of the apparel sector, calling for enhancing value-added textile exports.

Ahmad Hanif said that it was an honor for him to assume the office of the North Zone chairman for the year 2023-24. Addressing a ceremony held here today, the new regional chairman called for giving a boost to the export sector by adopting diversified marketing techniques and extending practical support to the industry.

He vowed to promote the Association to the new heights, thanking the members for reposing confidence on him to lead the PRGMEA in north zone.

He paid tribute to the outgoing regional chairman Wasim Akhtar Khan, also appreciating the whole body, which had been actively promoting the interests of the value-added textile industry throughout 2022-23.

Ahmad Hanif observed that his top priority would be smooth energy supply at regionally competitive prices to the apparel sector, resolution of tax related issues, and a favorable environment for the promotion of garment industry in Pakistan especially in Punjab.

He drew attention of the garment exporters to meet the challenges in international market so that momentum of exports could not only be maintained but also new opportunities be fully exploited.

He encouraged the exporters not to worry about threats of globalization; rather the hidden benefits should be explored and utilized. He, however, said that increasing productivity, improving efficiencies and reducing wastages would be the practical remedies to be adopted by exporters to be able to compete in the world market.

PRGMEA Central chairman Mubashar Butt, other leadership, including Naseer Malik, Ijaz Khokhar, Sohail A. Sheikh, Sajid Saleem Minhas and Wasim Akhtar Khan congratulated the newly elected zonal chairman, expressing the hope that he would continue the excellent work in the best interest of the entire value-added textile sector.

The new zonal chief expressed the confidence of making full efforts to work selflessly to resolve issues and problems faced by the industry in the best interests of PRGMEA members and in further enhancing and boosting the exports.

