14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Shahid Khalil Secretary General LCCI

TEXT: As the Secretary General of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI), I am honored to welcome you to our 14th Achievement Recognition Ceremony, taking place at the prestigious President House in Islamabad. This event signifies our commitment to recognizing As the Secretary General of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), I am honored to welcome you to our 14th Achievement Recognition Ceremony, taking place at the prestigious President House in Islamabad. This event signifies our celebrating the high achievers within our business community, whose contributions have been pivotal in driving growth across various sectors.

LCCI, with its century-longlegacy, has proudly served as a bridge, facilitating the resolution of the business community’s issues through effective policy advocacy at the highest levels.

All departments at LCCI are working tirelessly to support the business community, and we are dedicated to continuous improvement in service delivery through the adoption of technology. Our goal is to play a vital role in the economic development of Pakistan by enhancing our services and support for businesses.

This event is a testament toour collective journey, and we are committed to advancing together towards a brighter, more prosperousPakistan. Thank you for your continuedsupport and for being anintegral part of the LCCI family.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023