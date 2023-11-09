14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Haroon Arora Convener LCCI

TEXT: It is with great pride and pleasure that I extend a warm welcome to all attendees and participants of the 14th LCCI Achievement Recognition Ceremony. Organized under the dedicated efforts of the LCCI Standing Committee on Achievement Awards, this event serves as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding contributions of high achievers within our business community.

The individuals we honor today are more than just successful entrepreneurs; they are visionaries who have been instrumental in propelling the growth of their respective sectors and the economic development of our beloved nation.

Within the pages of this catalog, you will find the inspiring journeys of these remarkable achievers. Their dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence continue to pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous Pakistan. Thank you for joining us in this celebration of achievement and for being part of the LCCI family.

