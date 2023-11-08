BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says Russia struck civilian ship entering port in Odesa region

AFP Published November 8, 2023

KYIV: Ukraine said Wednesday Russia fired a missile at a civilian ship entering a port in the Black Sea region of Odesa, injuring the ship's crew and killing a harbour pilot.

Since a UN-brokered deal guaranteeing safe passage for civilian ships collapsed in July, both Kyiv and Moscow have ramped up military activity and attacks in the Black Sea.

"Continuing the terror of civilian shipping, the enemy insidiously fired an Kh-31P anti-radar missile in the direction of one of the ports of Odesa region from tactical aircraft in the Black Sea," the Ukrainian army said.

Ukraine will mirror Russian attacks in Black Sea: Zelenskiy

"The missile hit the structure of a civilian vessel flying the Liberian flag as it was entering the port," it added.

It said a harbour pilot was killed, while another port worker was injured.

"Three crew members, citizens of the Philippines, were injured, one of them was hospitalised," it added.

The collapse of the UN-backed grain export deal in July prompted Moscow to warn that any ships entering Ukrainian ports could be viewed as potential military targets.

Ukraine subsequently announced the launch of a new "humanitarian corridor" -- a sea route for civilian ships -- that avoids international waters.

But Russia has continued to attack Ukraine's grain-exporting ports and infrastructure.

Black Sea RUssia Ukraine war Ukrainian army Ukrainian ports

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says Russia struck civilian ship entering port in Odesa region

Reko-Diq Project: Pakistan hopeful of reaching deal with Saudi Arabia by December, says Kakar

Terror incidents in Pakistan up 60% since Afghan interim govt came to power: caretaker PM

Inter-bank: rupee continues to fall, declines for 13th consecutive session

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

President Alvi conveys PTI’s concerns of political victimisation to PM Kakar

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 525 points

PM Kakar arrives in Tashkent to attend two-day ECO Summit

UN chief says Gaza deaths show something 'wrong' with Israel operation

Fawad Chaudhry sent on 14-day judicial remand

US lends $553mn for deep-sea terminal in Sri Lanka

Read more stories