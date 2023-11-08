BAFL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
BIPL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.74%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
DFML 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
DGKC 62.49 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.76%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.21%)
FCCL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.87%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 96.75 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.98%)
HUBC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
MLCF 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.66%)
OGDC 102.39 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.74%)
PAEL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PIOC 107.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.37%)
PPL 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.43%)
SSGC 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.66%)
TRG 71.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.74%)
UNITY 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,528 Increased By 59.2 (1.08%)
BR30 19,230 Increased By 247.3 (1.3%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023
Markets

Most major Gulf markets track Asian shares lower

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 02:08pm

Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday tracking Asian shares lower as markets weighed the possibility of another US interest rate hike while waiting on comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

Expectations have been building in recent days that US policy rates have peaked and cuts could begin as early as May, following a softening in key monthly jobs data at the end of last week and a tempering in the Fed’s hawkish stance.

However, investors remain sensitive to the possibility of more hikes amid guarded remarks from central bank officials.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

The Qatari benchmark dropped 0.3%, dragged down by a 0.7% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar and a 0.6% decrease in Qatar Islamic Bank. Dubai’s main share index retreated 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Gulf markets end mixed; Qatar snaps 7-day winning streak

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.2%, with conglomerate International Holding retreating 0.2%, after reporting fall in quarterly profit.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, however, gained 3%, led by a 3.1% gain in Lumi Rental Co.

However, oil giant Saudi Aramco slipped 0.5%. Oil prices - which fuel the Gulf’s economy - struggled after sliding to their lowest levels in over three months in the previous session on concerns of waning demand in the world’s top oil consumers, the United States and China.

Gulf stock markets

