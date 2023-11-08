BAFL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.11%)
Commerzbank Q3 net profit more than triples, beats expectations

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 11:34am

FRANKFURT: Germany’s Commerzbank said on Wednesday that net profit more than tripled in the third quarter, better than expected and helped by higher interest rates.

Net profit of 684 million euros ($730.72 million) in the quarter compared with a profit of 195 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected profit of 611 million euros, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.

Commerzbank, one of Germany’s best known banks and partially held by the government after a bailout more than a decade ago, spent much of the past three years in a major overhaul, slashing its workforce and branch network to restore profits.

China’s 2023 growth target within reach

On Wednesday, management presented a strategy update, saying it would reduce its cost-to-income ratio to 55% by 2027 and aim for a net profit of around 3.4 billion euros in that year.

“With our refined strategy, we are strengthening our position as a decisive player in the German banking market,” Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof said.

