BAFL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.11%)
BIPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.83%)
BOP 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
DFML 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
DGKC 61.55 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.22%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.53%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
HBL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.76%)
HUBC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.56%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.38%)
OGDC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.99%)
PAEL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.3%)
PIOC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.42%)
PPL 81.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.8%)
PRL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.2%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.83%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.72%)
TELE 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
TRG 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,528 Increased By 59.3 (1.08%)
BR30 19,226 Increased By 243.4 (1.28%)
KSE100 54,311 Increased By 575 (1.07%)
KSE30 18,212 Increased By 221.7 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s 2023 growth target within reach

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 11:23am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BEIJING: China is expected to hit its annual gross domestic product growth target this year, and the country must transform its growth model to pursue high-quality and sustainable expansion, the country’s central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Growth momentum has improved recently with production and consumption recovering steadily and employment and consumer prices remaining stable overall, People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said in a speech published on the central bank’s website.

Beijing has set an economic growth target of around 5% for this year. “Our country’s economy needs a reasonable growth rate, but more importantly, we need to achieve high-quality and sustainable development,” Pan said.

“Transforming the economic growth mode is more important than pursuing a high growth rate.”

The central bank will maintain reasonable credit growth, keep liquidity reasonably ample, and “activate financial resources that have been inefficiently occupied and improve the efficiency of fund utilisation”, Pan said, without elaborating.

Chinese leaders have pledged to allocate more financial resources to support tech innovation, advanced manufacturing and green development.

Monetary policy deliberations will pay closer attention to cross-cyclical and counter-cyclical adjustments, Pan added.

China’s yuan steady

China is scrambling to revive growth after a brief post-COVID-19 bounce faltered amid a protracted property market slump and local government debt risks.

Economic indicators released on Tuesday showed imports unexpectedly swung to growth in October while exports contracted at a quicker pace.

Pan said he would push financial institutions to keep stable financing channels open through property credit and bonds to help address real estate weakness.

The central bank will also provide liquidity support to areas with high debt when necessary, according to Pan.

Pan also said he will strictly control investment in new projects in areas that have high debt burdens.

The central bank will keep the yuan basically stable, prevent the formation of one-sided and self-reinforcing market expectations in the yuan, and reduce risks of the currency overshooting, Pan said.

The yuan has lost more than 5% so far this year, making it one of the worst performing Asian currencies.

China China central bank People’s Bank of China

Comments

1000 characters

China’s 2023 growth target within reach

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 600 points

Terror incidents in Pakistan up 60% since Afghan interim govt came to power: Caretaker PM

No equipment left behind by American forces during withdrawal from Afghanistan: US state dept

Pollution forces city-wide closures of businesses, schools in eastern Pakistan

Pak Suzuki announces yet another shutdown of automobile plant

Pakistan attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

Read more stories