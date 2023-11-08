BAFL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.87%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
DFML 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
DGKC 61.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.79%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
HBL 96.20 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.39%)
HUBC 107.30 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.36%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.26%)
MLCF 36.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.55%)
OGDC 101.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
PPL 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PRL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.4%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 52.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.13%)
SSGC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 73.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
UNITY 24.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.73%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,540 Increased By 71.2 (1.3%)
BR30 19,207 Increased By 224.4 (1.18%)
KSE100 54,398 Increased By 661.9 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,235 Increased By 244.8 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials, technology stocks lift Australia shares

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 10:03am

Australian shares inched up on Wednesday, helped by the gains in financial and technology stocks, while commodity-related stocks fell as concerns about weak Chinese data and the US Federal Reserve’s interest rates stance weighed on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% to 6,966 by 0040 GMT.

It fell 0.3% on Tuesday. China’s imports grew unexpectedly in October while exports contracted at a quicker pace, reflecting a bumpy economic recovery for the world’s second-largest economy.

Concerns grew as Fed policymakers considered need for more rate hikes to bring inflation to heel amid worries about higher US yields and economic growth.

In Sydney, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised its interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.35% on Tuesday, ending four months of steady policy.

Financials rebounded from Tuesday’s declines, adding 1%.

The “big four” banks also rose between 0.6% and 1.7%. Technology stocks also gained 1.7% to hit their highest level since Oct. 17.

Australia-listed shares of Block rose 3.3%, while Xero advanced 2.3%.

Gold stocks declined 2.2% tracking a weakening bullion and were set for their biggest loss since Oct. 3.

Australia shares snap five-day rally on hawkish RBA concerns

Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources fell 1.5%, each. Miners dropped 2.3% in their biggest decline in two weeks.

The sub-index tracked weak iron ore prices, after heavy consumer China’s state-backed bourse said it would limit trading volumes of futures contracts for steel-making item. Rio Tinto slid 3.2% and BHP Group slipped 2.9%.

Among individual companies, shares of James Hardie Industries jumped 13.3%, after the world’s largest fibre cement maker posted a record second-quarter profit due to higher selling prices and lower input costs.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 11,144.41.

Sky Network Television said it terminated buyout discussions with a third-party, sending its shares down 4.9%.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Financials, technology stocks lift Australia shares

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

Country attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

MoF to remain open on Iqbal Day for IMF talks

CEC briefs PM about preparations

Nod from IR Commissioner not needed: Tax returns can be revised within 60 days: FBR

Oil, gas: 70pc area remains unexplored

Less than Rs32,000 gross salary: Fed govt employees allowed special allowance

Glass ware/porcelain ware: Customs’ values on imports from seven countries issued

Read more stories