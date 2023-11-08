Two policemen martyred in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least two policemen were martyred and three others got injured in a terrorist attack that occurred at the camp of an oil and gas Company here.

Police officials said that the terrorists attacked the camp of an oil and gas company in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan.

The two policemen, ASI Rehmat Elahi and Khan Arif, who were deployed to the security of the camp, were martyred, while the three others Alamgir Khan, Fazalur Rehman, and Attaur Rehman got injured during an exchange of fire with the terrorists.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asghar Ali Shah, the injured policemen were shifted to District Head Quarters (DHQ) Hospital, where the condition of one of them is critical.

He further said that the attack took place on Al-Haj Oil and Gas Private Drilling Company, where the terrorists targeted the policemen deployed for security. He said that more police forces have reached the spot; meanwhile, the search for the terrorists is still on.