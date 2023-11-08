PARTLY FACETIOUS: Now food is a huge attraction

“I find it baffling as to why The Exiles never ever bother to use their time in exile wisely and amass knowledge…” “Exiles?”

“Those holding high office in one term and fighting legal cases and/or resident in jail till their next tenure in high office – a period that can last for a few months to at least four years.”

“Hey let Nawaz Sharif be – he suffered jail for…”

“Before you do a nawala (a bite of any food item), and I hear deghs (huge cauldrons full of food) are being distributed yet again – nothing can fire a crowd better than a degh…”

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless never ever provided food during his jalsas and need I remind you that Nawaz Sharif’s country-wide jalsa on his return had less people than the Benazir Bhutto jalsa on her return to Pakistan and…”

“Hush, those days are gone – today food is an attraction.”

“Anyway The Exiles are associated with status quo politicians and I reckon there is a need to take those serving in institutions who may have retired…”

“Stop right there - the axe needs fall on appointees and not the appointed.”

“Hmmm, anyway what did you mean when you said The Exiles should use their time in exile to strengthen their knowledge?”

“Nawaz Sharif recently stated that during his tenure (2013-2017) the rupee dollar parity was not allowed to change as an achievement but as we all know the country is still paying the cost of that idiotic policy….”

“Hmmm, so what would you have had him do during the four years in London?”

“He should have enrolled at the London School of Economics (LSE) and learnt that a strong rupee vis a vis the dollar during his last tenure was the reason for the highest ever current account deficit in our history in 2018 – The Samdhi was borrowing money from abroad to strengthen the reserves which were then used to intervene in the domestic foreign exchange market that led to plummeting exports and ever rising debt service repayments and…”

“Nawaz Sharif, unlike his brother, is a good delegator.”

“So what are you saying?”

“He should have forced The Samdhi to take courses at the LSE…”

“Well for your information getting a place at LSE is very competitive and given the performance of The Samdhi during his four stints as the country’s finance minister I doubt if he would have been given a place to…”“How dare the LSE? Our four-time finance minister…”

“I reckon the rejection would be due to the fact that he is not a learner, as the old proverb says never a lender nor a borrower be and The Samdhi’s motto is borrow as much as you can on behalf of the people of the country at whatever the market rate is but give an interest free loan to one’s sons…”

“Shush, that not up for debate - its qarze-husna.”

