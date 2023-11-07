BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
OPEC+ sees healthy growing global economy

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2023 04:00pm

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) believe the global economy is healthy, despite challenges of inflation in major countries.

The United States is doing very well, although Europe is struggling, the general secretary told the Argus European Crude Conference on Tuesday, noting that even Chinese annual growth is expected in the range of 4.5% to 5%.

OPEC plans no immediate action after Iran urges Israel oil embargo, sources say

While he said that has been slower than expected, “we still see a healthy global economy growing despite all the challenges and pressures.”

OPEC+ has taken a proactive and a preventative approach to achieve a stable crude market, he added.

