BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.97%)
DGKC 61.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.74%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
GGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HBL 95.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.3%)
HUBC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.88%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.32%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 102.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.82%)
PAEL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2%)
PIOC 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.46%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PRL 22.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.73%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
SSGC 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
TPLP 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.8%)
TRG 73.86 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,534 Increased By 36.7 (0.67%)
BR30 19,243 Increased By 122.5 (0.64%)
KSE100 54,273 Increased By 412.2 (0.77%)
KSE30 18,168 Increased By 169.9 (0.94%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India rupee down in line with Asian peers, premiums retreat

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2023 10:20am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee fell slightly on Tuesday after the US dollar recouped a small part of its recent losses, while far forward premiums dropped amid the soft overnight swap rate.

The rupee was at 83.2525 to the dollar at 10:40 a.m. IST, down from 83.2150 in the previous session.

The Korean won, the Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah were down 0.4% to 0.7%, halting a rally prompted on bets that the US Federal Reserve rate hike cycle is done.

The dollar index inched up to 105.36, having dropped to over a month’s low on Monday, and the 10-year US Treasury yield was at 4.64%, about seven basis points higher than Monday’s low.

“USD/INR remains within a narrow range, fluctuating between 83.00/83.10 and 83.30,” Anindya Banerjee, head research - FX and interest rates at Kotak Securities, said.

“Intraday traders may consider buying on price dips, setting stop-loss orders below the 83.00 level.”

While the dollar was doing well against its major peers and Asian currencies on Tuesday, a benign US jobs report and weak manufacturing and services data has dented the outlook for the US currency. Several Fed policymakers are lined up to speak this week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday.

Indian rupee ends lower on persistent dollar demand

“Expect the many Fed officials speaking this week to… push the case for rates to stay high through 2024 on a soft landing in the US economy,” DBS said in a note.

Meanwhile, rupee far forward premiums inched lower with the 1-year implied yield falling to 1.62%, down 2 basis points from Monday.

The low overnight USD/INR swap rate is keeping near forward premiums offered and far forwards depressed, traders said.

The USD/INR cash swap rate was at 0.13 paisa, an implied rupee rate of 5.90% compared with the 6.80% call rate.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

India rupee down in line with Asian peers, premiums retreat

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

KSE-100 hits new peak, crosses 54,000 as buying spree continues

Israel says it is open to Gaza fighting pauses for aid, hostages

Govt determined to give Ogra more teeth

CASA-1000 likely to be discussed at IGC in Kyrgyzstan

APCEA, PCI launch report on ‘10 years of CPEC’

$209m EDEIP: World Bank rates implementation progress as moderately satisfactory

Cabinet likely to discuss factors assisting privatisation

Read more stories