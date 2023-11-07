BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
DFML 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.22%)
DGKC 61.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FCCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.67%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
GGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HBL 95.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.24%)
HUBC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.72%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.32%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 102.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.87%)
PAEL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2%)
PIOC 108.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.64%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PRL 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.78%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
SSGC 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
TPLP 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.8%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.7%)
UNITY 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,534 Increased By 36.8 (0.67%)
BR30 19,248 Increased By 128 (0.67%)
KSE100 54,277 Increased By 416.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 18,168 Increased By 170.2 (0.95%)
Palm oil gains on weaker ringgit, rising Chinese demand

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2023 10:18am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday after two sessions of losses, buoyed by a weaker ringgit and signs of stronger Chinese demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 21 ringgit, or 0.5%, to 3,774 ringgit ($810.22) a metric ton at the midday break.

“Palm has tracked rival soyoil higher, buoyed by lower soyoil availability, robust biodiesel consumption, and the high number of soyoil plants under maintenance,” said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand and Co.

China imported 5.16 million metric tons of soybeans in October, customs data showed on Tuesday, rising 25% from a year ago as Brazilian soybeans from this year’s huge harvest continued to arrive at ports.

Imports in the first 10 months of the year by the world’s top soybean buyer totalled 82.42 million tons, up 14.6% from the year-ago period, the data showed.

Rising imports suggest a rise in demand for soyoil, which competes with palm oil for market share.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.6%, while its palm oil contract was up 1.2%.

Palm oil slips for second day on rising supply outlook

A rapidly progressing US soybean harvest weighed on prices.

Harvests were 91% done, behind the average estimate of 92% but ahead of the five-year average of 86%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.4%.

Global palm oil output is likely to drop next year due to El Nino, while demand from the edible oil and energy sectors is set to grow, supporting prices, leading industry analysts said on Friday.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of October were at their highest since May 2019 as higher production overshadowed growing exports, a Reuters survey showed on Friday. Malaysian palm oil associations on Monday called for the government to review a windfall profit levy.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.5% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

