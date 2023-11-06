BAFL 40.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
BIPL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (5.31%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.22%)
DFML 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.94%)
DGKC 60.25 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (4.97%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.63%)
FCCL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 93.95 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.58%)
HUBC 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.22%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.27%)
OGDC 101.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.48%)
PAEL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (12.78%)
PIOC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.37%)
PPL 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
PRL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
TRG 72.41 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.79%)
UNITY 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,471 Increased By 49 (0.9%)
BR30 18,969 Increased By 112.3 (0.6%)
KSE100 53,595 Increased By 471.6 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,917 Increased By 112.7 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil slips for second day on rising supply outlook

Reuters Published November 6, 2023 Updated November 6, 2023 12:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second day on Monday, weighed by a strengthening ringgit and expectations of a rise in October inventory and output.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 34 ringgit, or 0.9%, to 3,734 ringgit ($800.94) by the midday break.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, rose 1.35% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

“Prices also cooled down due to higher than estimated production forecasts for Malaysian palm oil during October,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group The Malaysian Palm Oil Association has pegged a 7.13% increase in October production, Bagani said.

Investors are also awaiting the board’s supply and demand data due on Friday. Stockpiles at the end of October were at their highest since May 2019, as higher production outpaced growing exports and boosted inventories during the month, a Reuters survey showed last Friday.

Global palm oil output is likely to drop next year due to the impact from the El Nino weather pattern while demand from the edible oil and energy sectors is set to grow, supporting prices, leading industry analysts said on Friday.

Top producer Indonesia’s output is seen dropping at least a million metric tons next year, while output from rival Malaysia is seen unchanged, analyst Dorab Mistry said.

Indonesia’s domestic palm oil consumption for biodiesel will exceed consumption for food for the first time in 2023, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said on Friday.

Palm oil drops on stockpiles in Malaysia, reduced edible imports to India

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.1%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.6%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.08%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil slips for second day on rising supply outlook

Intra-day update: rupee’s slide against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

KSE-100 hits all-time intra-day high as bull run continues

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Pressure mounts on Israel over civilian casualties as ceasefire calls rebuffed

$3bn projects approved for flood-hit areas

Net-metering consumers: Discos asked to approach FBR for tax applicability issues

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Private medical colleges: FTO directs FBR to probe tax matters

Thousands of Afghans forcibly returned from Pakistan, claims Kabul

Read more stories