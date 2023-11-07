BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
ATC adjourns proceedings against IK, Qureshi

Fazal Sher Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, adjourned the proceedings in cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in connection with vandalism at Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) till November 14.

The ATC judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the cases adjourned it without proceedings due to the non-availability of the prosecutor.

The PTI’s lawyers, Khalid Yousaf, Sardar Masroof, and Mirza Asim Baig appeared before the court. The court was informed that the prosecution did not appear before the court as he is on leave. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 14 due to the non-availability of the prosecutor.

