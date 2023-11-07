Steps being taken to deal with Naegleria fowleri challenge

KARACHI: In order to protect public health from Naegleria virus, Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) in collaboration with the provincial Health Department will take measures to maintain the required level of chlorination by sampling the water in different areas of the city.

KW&SC is adding the required quantity of chlorine to the water supplied to the citizens as per the standard and quantity set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Chlorine tanks are being added to all tankers going from water corporation hydrants to maintain the required dosing of chlorine. In this regard, Hydrant Cell Water Corporation is implementing in maintaining the required dosing of chlorine, which is being monitored by the Incharge Hydrant Cell and the focal person hydrant cell itself.

These views were expressed by COO Water Corporation Engineer Asadullah Khan during a high-level meeting with Director General Health Sindh Dr Abdul Hameed Jumani at Chairman Secretariat Karsaz KWSC.

On this occasion, Deputy Director of Health Dr Saqib Ali Sheikh, Head of Sindh WHO Dr Sarah Salman, UNICEF representative Dr Shakib Jan, Dr Ghulam Murtaza Arain, Intekhab Ahmed Rajput, Elahi Bakhsh Bhutto, Faisal Qureshi and DHOs of all districts were present.

During the meeting, it was decided that all the departments will form a joint group under which steps will be taken to eradicate Naegleria virus.

On this occasion, the COO KWSC said that the chlorine is added daily basis from all the filter plants of the Water Corporation according to the dosing prescribed by the WHO, while all the filter plants are functioning round the clock for proper chlorination, KWSC uses about 240 chlorine cylinders per month as per its requirement, and water samples are analyzed on regular to daily basis in various laboratories of KWSC.

He told the officials that special steps are being taken to add chlorine to the water at the nearby pumping stations and boosting stations in remote areas of the city where there is no chlorine in the water for any reason.

He said that strict legal action will be taken against those selling harmful and contaminated water.

The COO KWSC advises citizens to use only Water Corporation approved water tankers.

He further said that the KWSC along with other related departments of the Sindh government including the Health department is engaged in the fight against Naegleria virus, therefore, if we all follow all these precautions, we can be 100% protected from this dangerous disease.

