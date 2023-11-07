BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
Selective buying on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst ...
Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:33am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 18000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,800 per 40 Kg.

600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund BCI, 600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund BCI, 400 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 200 bales of Obaro were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Sadiqabad, 200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan and 200 bales of Liaquat Pur were sold at RS 17,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was increased by Rs 5 and was available at Rs 355 per kg.

