Sindh announces holiday on 9th

PPI Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:33am

KARACHI: Following the federal government announcement, the Sindh government on Monday also declared a public holiday on November 9 to celebrate birth anniversary of national poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

According to the details, Chief Secretary Sindh, Fakhar-e-Alam, issued the notification announcing a public holiday on November 9 to commemorate Iqbal Day, marking the 146th birthday of the nation’s esteemed poet and philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Earlier to this, the caretaker federal government on Friday announced a public holiday on November 9 (Thursday) across the country on the occasion of the birth anniversary of national poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

