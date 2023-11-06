BAFL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
BIPL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.13%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.96%)
DFML 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.87%)
DGKC 61.30 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (6.79%)
FABL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.32%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.87%)
FFL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HBL 93.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
HUBC 107.25 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (3.13%)
HUMNL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.56%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.12 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.91%)
MLCF 36.74 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.8%)
OGDC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.2%)
PAEL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.27%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (13.61%)
PIOC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.32%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
SSGC 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
TRG 71.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.15%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,504 Increased By 82.3 (1.52%)
BR30 19,155 Increased By 298.5 (1.58%)
KSE100 53,860 Increased By 737.3 (1.39%)
KSE30 17,998 Increased By 193.9 (1.09%)
Key markets gain on hopes of early Fed rate cuts

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 03:01pm

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday after softer-than-expected US jobs data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates further.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE, peg their currencies to the US dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely.

US job growth slowed in October in part as auto union strikes depressed manufacturing payrolls; the increase in annual wages was the smallest in nearly 2-1/2 years.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index added 0.1%, helped by 1.3% rise in Lumi Rental Co.

Most Gulf markets end higher after US job market softens

However, oil giant Saudi Aramco eased 0.2%, ahead of earnings announcement on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia confirmed it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in December to keep output at around 9 million bpd, a source at the ministry of energy said in a statement.

The Saudi decision was in line with analysts’ expectations.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.5%, with shariacompliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank advancing 1.2%. In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - edged up as top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would stick to extra voluntary oil output cuts until the end of the year, keeping supply tight, while investors watched out for tougher US sanctions on Iranian oil.

The Qatari benchmark increased 0.6%, driven by a 6.1% jump in Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan.

Gulf stock markets MENA

