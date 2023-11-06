BAFL 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (5.36%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.44%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.42%)
DGKC 60.76 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (5.85%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.63%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 93.95 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.58%)
HUBC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.36%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.22%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.69%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
PAEL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (13.2%)
PIOC 108.88 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (3.2%)
PPL 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
PRL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.95%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 72.42 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.8%)
UNITY 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,482 Increased By 60.2 (1.11%)
BR30 19,047 Increased By 190.3 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,689 Increased By 565.9 (1.07%)
KSE30 17,958 Increased By 153.7 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 edges up on aerospace, defence boost; economic data on tap

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 01:37pm

UK’s FTSE 100 started the week on a positive note, helped by a surge in aerospace and defence stocks, while investors awaited economic data to assess the strength of the British economy.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 edged 0.1% higher, while the mid-cap index fell 0.3% in early trade on Monday.

Aerospace and defence stocks rose 1.0% boosted by a 3.6% gain in shares of Melrose Industries after the aerospace supplier said GKN Aerospace Engines business expanded its partnership with with GE Aerospace.

All eyes will be on the UK GDP this week, which is expected to show a contraction of 0.1% on a monthly basis in September, compared with growth of 0.2% a month ago, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

FTSE 100 falls on energy drag, but logs weekly gains

Investors will also monitor commentary from a slew of Bank of England officials including Governor Andrew Bailey, who will be speaking at the Irish central bank conference on Wednesday.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which had been undertaking a review of its financial position, fell 6.1% after it said it would not declare dividends before its new fiscal year to ensure sufficient cash resources.

FTSE 100

