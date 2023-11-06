BAFL 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (5.36%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.44%)
DFML 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.68%)
DGKC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (5.75%)
FABL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.71%)
FCCL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.68%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HBL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
HUBC 104.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.36%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.22%)
MLCF 36.76 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.86%)
OGDC 101.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (12.78%)
PIOC 108.99 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (3.31%)
PPL 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.25%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 53.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
TPLP 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 72.49 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.9%)
UNITY 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,482 Increased By 60.2 (1.11%)
BR30 19,047 Increased By 190.3 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,689 Increased By 565.9 (1.07%)
KSE30 17,958 Increased By 153.7 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome first child together, reports say

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 01:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her first child with musician Travis Barker, media outlets reported on Saturday.

Kardashian, 44, announced the pregnancy in June at a Blink 182 concert where Barker, 47, was performing, and the couple later revealed they were expecting a boy.

The birth was first reported by People magazine on Saturday. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2022.

In September, ‘The Kardashians’ star shared on social media that she was rushed to the hospital for an “urgent fetal surgery” to save the baby’s life.

“I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kardashian and Barker, who found fame in the late 1990s as the drummer in rock band Blink 182, are parents of six other children they had with previous partners.

Kourtney Karadashian

Comments

1000 characters

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome first child together, reports say

Intra-day update: rupee’s slide against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

KSE-100 hits all-time intra-day high as bull run continues

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Pressure mounts on Israel over civilian casualties as ceasefire calls rebuffed

$3bn projects approved for flood-hit areas

Net-metering consumers: Discos asked to approach FBR for tax applicability issues

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Private medical colleges: FTO directs FBR to probe tax matters

Thousands of Afghans forcibly returned from Pakistan, claims Kabul

Read more stories