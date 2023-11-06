Oil up 1.5% as Saudi Arabia and Russia stick to supply cuts

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Monday after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to extra voluntary oil supply cuts until the end of the year.

Brent crude futures rose $1.25, or 1.47%, to $86.14 a barrel by 1145 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.29, or 1.6%, at $81.80.

Oil was rebounding after both benchmarks lost about 6% in the week to Nov. 3.

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in December to keep output around 9 million bpd, a ministry of energy source said.

Russia also announced it would continue its additional voluntary cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December.

The cuts could be extended into the first quarter of 2024 because of “seasonally weaker oil demand at the start of every year, ongoing economic growth concerns and the aim of producers and OPEC+ to support the oil market’s stability and balance”, said UBS strategist Giovanni Staunovo.

Investors will be watching for further economic data from China on Tuesday after weak October factory data last week.

Analysts expect a 3.3% year-on-year fall in exports in October, a Reuters poll showed, slowing from a 6.2% decline in September.

Monday’s oil price gains could have been capped by an easing of crude throughput at Chinese refineries.

Refinery runs are easing from record levels in the third quarter because of eroding profit margins and a scarcity of export quotas to the end of the year, traders and industry consultants told Reuters.

“The reaction to the Saudi and Russian decisions over the weekend to extend their respective output and exports cuts throughout December has been, to some extent, countered by the anticipated fall in China’s refinery throughput this month,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

Macroeconomic concerns persist in Europe, where Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data showed the slowdown in euro zone manufacturing accelerated in October.