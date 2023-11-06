BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
BIPL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.64%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.9%)
DGKC 61.05 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (6.36%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.44%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.96%)
FFL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.26 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.91%)
HUBC 105.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.22%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.56%)
MLCF 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.63%)
OGDC 101.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.14%)
PAEL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.69%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (13.61%)
PIOC 109.02 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.34%)
PPL 81.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.43%)
SSGC 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.24%)
UNITY 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,497 Increased By 75.1 (1.38%)
BR30 19,120 Increased By 263.2 (1.4%)
KSE100 53,860 Increased By 737.3 (1.39%)
KSE30 17,998 Increased By 193.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil up 1.5% as Saudi Arabia and Russia stick to supply cuts

Reuters Published November 6, 2023 Updated November 6, 2023 06:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Monday after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to extra voluntary oil supply cuts until the end of the year.

Brent crude futures rose $1.25, or 1.47%, to $86.14 a barrel by 1145 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.29, or 1.6%, at $81.80.

Oil was rebounding after both benchmarks lost about 6% in the week to Nov. 3.

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in December to keep output around 9 million bpd, a ministry of energy source said.

Russia also announced it would continue its additional voluntary cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December.

The cuts could be extended into the first quarter of 2024 because of “seasonally weaker oil demand at the start of every year, ongoing economic growth concerns and the aim of producers and OPEC+ to support the oil market’s stability and balance”, said UBS strategist Giovanni Staunovo.

Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary 1 million bpd oil output cut for December

Investors will be watching for further economic data from China on Tuesday after weak October factory data last week.

Analysts expect a 3.3% year-on-year fall in exports in October, a Reuters poll showed, slowing from a 6.2% decline in September.

Monday’s oil price gains could have been capped by an easing of crude throughput at Chinese refineries.

Refinery runs are easing from record levels in the third quarter because of eroding profit margins and a scarcity of export quotas to the end of the year, traders and industry consultants told Reuters.

“The reaction to the Saudi and Russian decisions over the weekend to extend their respective output and exports cuts throughout December has been, to some extent, countered by the anticipated fall in China’s refinery throughput this month,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

Macroeconomic concerns persist in Europe, where Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data showed the slowdown in euro zone manufacturing accelerated in October.

Crude Oil Oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Oil up 1.5% as Saudi Arabia and Russia stick to supply cuts

Inter-bank: rupee sees 11th successive fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Israel steps up aggression, pressure grows as Gaza death toll approaches 10,000

Health ministry says over 200 dead in overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza

Asif Zardari hopeful of Bilawal's election victory on February 8

Iqbal Day: SBP to remain closed on Thursday

Dubai Design Week: 9th edition looks set to become global creative hub

Russia warns of 'terrorist' risk from Gaza fighting, calls for Palestinian unity

Gold price per tola down Rs400 in Pakistan

Read more stories