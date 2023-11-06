All police stations to be upgraded very soon: IG Punjab

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, all the police stations of Punjab will be upgraded as Special Initiative Police Stations Protocol this year.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed that the RPOs, DPOs to ensure the upgradation of police stations as special initiative police stations under personal supervision. IG Punjab said that survey, tendering work is complete for the timely completion of special initiative police stations, RPOs, DPOs should monitor the development work themselves and do not compromise on the quality at any cost.

Dr Usman Anwar said that all police khidmat centers and khidmat counters, PCs, police lines, training schools and colleges are being equipped with modern facilities. New Safe Cities, private camera mapping and pasban projects have been launched to make cities safer.

IG Punjab directed that a comprehensive strategy is being formulated in consultation with all stakeholders for the peaceful and safe conduct of the general election. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed that the intelligence-based operations against the criminal elements in the Kacha area are being accelerated. He expressed these views today while presiding over an important meeting about Special Initiative Police Stations at the Central Police Office. All RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, traffic police officers of the province participated in the meeting through video link.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab had meeting with DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat and his team in reference of police station diaries at Central Police Office. DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat, while giving a briefing about the performance of the district police this year said that During this year, Sheikhupura police recovered stolen property worth 36 crore 3 lakh 62 thousand rupees from dacoits and criminals and handed it over to the original owners. In crackdown against illegal weapons , 1787 cases were registered against illegal weapons, 112 Kalashnikovs, 116 guns, 129 rifles, 1430 pistols and 8702 bullets and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused. Sheikhupura police traced and arrested the culprits in 42 cases of murder including 13 blind murders and sent them to judicial custody. Similarly in crackdown against proclaimed offenders total 2159 proclaimed offenders and fugitives were arrested, 142 culprits of 45 gangs were also arrested and recovered 6.81 million stolen goods.

In this year’s crackdown against drugs, 1532 kilograms of charas, 12 kilograms of heroin, 114 kilograms of opium, 1592 grams of ice, 10569 liters of liquor, 21 active liquor production units, 1630 liters of alcohol were recovered. Police Station Factory Area arrested the suspects of the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl for ransom, recovered her safely and returned the ransom money. 226 stolen motorcycles, 56 vehicles, 46 tolas of jewelry, and 30 stolen cattle were recovered and handed over to the original owners. Regarding the ongoing measures for the welfare of the force, DPO Sheikhupura said that 406 officers and officials from constable to SP rank were given departmental promotion according to merit.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the performance of Sheikhupura police for successfully tracing the difficult cases including robbery, rape, murder and other cases. IG Punjab said that the use of modern technology should be continued to protect the life and property of the citizens and to prevent crimes, public service delivery should be made easier for the citizens with an effective strategy.

Meanwhile, Punjab police is ensuring foolproof security arrangements to protect the lives and properties of the citizens, in continuation of which the police teams on Sunday provide excellent security to churches in the whole province including Lahore. Police teams remained on high alert in all the districts of the province and performed their duties with great diligence and ensured fool-proof arrangements for worship and prayer programs.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, DPOs to increase the security of churches, SPs, supervisory officers should check the security arrangements of churches and important places. IG Punjab directed that additional police personnel and snipers should be deployed at sensitive churches, Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite teams should conduct effective patrolling around the churches. IG Punjab further said that the police officers and officials posted on security duty should remain extremely alert and keep a close watch on the evil elements. Dr Usman Anwar further said that search and sweep operations should be continued around churches, Christian communities and sensitive places, whereas scholars, Christian community leaders and members of peace committees should promote interfaith harmony. Dr Usman Anwar said that Punjab police has also established Meesaq centers to solve the problems of the minorities including the Christian community on a priority basis, and these centres are providing full relief to the Christian citizens.

