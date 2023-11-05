Polling underway in Sindh's local bodies elections

The election for Sindh's vacant local council seats began on Sunday across several districts.

The voting will continue from 8 am to 5 pm. A rapid response squad has been deployed to handle any adverse incident, and thousands of police officers are on duty to safeguard the security of the polls.

In 16 of Karachi's districts, where at least 42 voting places have been designated as highly sensitive and 72 as sensitive, elections are being held.

A total of 209 polling places have been established throughout Sindh.

There would be contestants for four wards, two vice chairmen, and seats in UC 3. Close to 206,686 people are expected to use their right to vote.

Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad will be contesting from Gadap Town UC, whereas Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab is contesting from the Saddar Town seat.