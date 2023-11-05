Polling concludes, counting under way in Sindh’s local govt elections

Vote counting is currently under way for Sindh’s vacant local council seats as polling concluded in the given time on Sunday.

The by-elections for Sindh’s vacant local council seats began on Sunday across several districts.

The voting continued from 8am to 5pm. A rapid response squad was deployed to handle any adverse incident, and thousands of police officers are on duty to safeguard the security of the polls.

Elections were held in 16 of Karachi’s districts, where at least 42 voting places were designated as highly sensitive and 72 as sensitive.

A total of 209 polling places were established throughout Sindh.

There are contestants for four wards, two vice chairmen, and seats in UC 3. Close to 206,686 people were expected to use their right to vote.

Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad are contesting from Gadap Town UC, whereas Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab is contesting from the Saddar Town seat.