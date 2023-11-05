BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Dar made PML-N election cell chairman

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

LAHORE: Former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar has been appointed election cell chairman of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has issued a notification to this effect with the approval of party President Shehbaz Sharif.

Another PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said the head of the party election cell will speed up the activities related to the 2024 elections. All matters including receiving applications for party tickets, monitoring the election rules will be completed by Ishaq Dar who had also chaired the parliamentary committee that drafted the Election Act 2017 passed by the Parliament, she added.

President Alvi, ECP agree on holding elections on February 8

Moreover, the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, accompanied by his daughter and PML-N’s chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, visited Sharif Medical City Complex for a check-up on Saturday.

Nawaz’s personal physician and CEO of the Complex Dr. Adnan and members of the medical panel examined him on the occasion. Apart from the checkup, the former prime minister also met with the heads of different departments.

