Dry weather prevails; fog likely in Punjab

KARACHI: Fog is likely to engulf mainly Punjab in morning hours as the country’s most parts may see dry weather on Sunday, the Met Office said on Saturday.

Fog and smog may affect Mangla, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Joharabad, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings during morning hours.

Cloudy weather with isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm and drizzle are expected in western Balochistan.

“A westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country,” the Met said.

