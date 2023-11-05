JI women’s rally for using ‘oil card’

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday appealed to the Muslim world to use the oil card to tame the western nation in a bid to bring a peaceful solution to the Palestine cause, as women held their seventh rally for Palestinians.

A large number of women from all walks of life took part in the rally to condemn the Jewish state’s cruelties against the Palestinians in its war on Gaza.

They chanted anti-Israel slogans blaming the Zionist nation for the fresh wave of terrorism. The march was organized by the JI women wing in the city’s Orangi Town area.

The Muslim countries should stop oil export to western world as the oil card against Israeli atrocities in Gaza JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made an appeal during the protest march.

The oil card, he believed, will bring peace in Palestine by stopping Israeli atrocities against humanity in Gaza in its continuing war.

The move will also tame the US, Britain and other Zionist nation supporting countries, he said and announced that children of Karachi will also take out a Palestinians solidarity march on November 8.

