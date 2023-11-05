BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
LGH doctors remove as many as 18 tumours from uterus of a patient

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

LAHORE: A team doctors led by Consultant Gynecologist Dr Laila Shafiq of the Lahore General Hospital performed a two hours long operation of a 46 years old patient Siba and removed 18 tumours from her uterus.

Doctors not only saved the life of the patient but also remained successful to restore her uterus and ovaries which would able her to gave birth as her organs have not been harmed.

Dr Laila Shafiq stated that although the operation of the uterus is a normal thing but this surgery was unusual in the sense that 18 cysts/tumours have been removed from the uterus of the patient, which is unprecedented in the recent past in any case.

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College/PGMI Prof. Al Fareed Zafar congratulated the doctors for successfully completing the extremely complex operation and saving the patient’s life by removing a large number of tumours.

He said that despite removing such number of tumours, it is a great achievement of Gynecologists to preserve the patient’s ovaries.

Dr Laila Shafiq said that Siba was brought for treatment, where after a detailed medical examination by the doctors, she was admitted to the Gynecology Ward, the patient was suffering from severe anaemia and internal abdominal due to the large number of tumours in her limbs, she was having difficulty in walking. Accordingly the patient’s necessary diagnostic tests were completed on priority basis and three bottles of blood were transfused pre-operatively to compensate for the anaemia.

Dr. Laila Shafiq added that after completing all the SOPs, the team of doctors successfully completed a complex operation after two hours of hard work. After all the tumours were removed, the patient breathed a sigh of relief.

The remarkable and unique thing to mention about this operation was that the doctors did not let both of the patient’s ovaries get damaged and managed to preserve them so that the lady would not lose her ability to become a mother.

