The 2024 general election: PPP and PTI

That Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari seems to have grabbed a huge opportunity with both hands is a fact.

The ‘opportunity’ has manifested itself in the current ordeal of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), a party that is desperately looking to brighten its electoral prospects. No doubt, the upcoming general elections can help PTI restore its tarnished image in a big way.

According to media reports, Bilawal has invited PTI to join the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed by many political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP, in order to ensure that none of them solicits military support to come to power to dislodge a democratic government.

That Bilawal has maintained a soft approach to PTI is another key fact in relation to the country’s political landscape. He knows full well that an electoral alliance between PPP and PTI will cause a severe setback to the prospects of PML-N in Punjab in particular.

Should PML-N reduce to a regional party, the PPP will likely to form its government at the Centre as well. The PTI, therefore, is required to lend a helping hand to the PPP to enable the latter to form its government following the 2024 elections: a price PTI has to pay. But it will be a win-win for both PTI and PPP.

Nafees Khan

Karachi

