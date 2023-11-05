BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Earthquake: Solidarity expressed with Nepal

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan expressed solidarity with Nepal and offered all possible support following an overnight earthquake struck the country which resulted in loss of 143 lives.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by earthquake in Nepal. We stand in solidarity with the people of Nepal at this tragic time,” said caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani in post on social media platform X.

He also expressed Pakistan’s readiness to extend all possible support. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this calamity. Pakistan ready to extend all possible support,” Jilani added.

