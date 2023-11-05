BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-05

Iron ore up on China stimulus, sound fundamentals

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

BEIJING: Iron ore rose for a second consecutive week, underpinned by stimulus-related optimism and supportive fundamentals in top consumer China, although gains narrowed on Friday on fear of possible government supervision.

The key steelmaking ingredient also benefited from improved sentiment after a key financial policy meeting earlier this week and following the latest fiscal stimulus in Asia’s largest economy.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trading 0.43% higher at 924.5 yuan ($126.38) a metric ton on Friday, ending the week with an increase of 2.7%, after touching an intra-day high of 936 yuan a ton earlier in the session, last seen in March.

The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was little changed at $122.5 a ton, as of 0703 GMT, a rise of 0.6% this week.

Chinese policymakers said during the twice-a-decade financial meeting on Oct.30-Oct. 31 that Beijing would strengthen efforts to reduce local debt risks and help with reasonable financing demands for all types of property enterprises.

This came after China last week approved a 1-trillion-yuan sovereign bond issue and passed a bill to allow local governments to frontload part of their 2024 bond quotas to support its economy. Healthy fundamentals also supported iron ore, analysts said.

The average daily hot metal output among mills surveyed still held well above 2.4 million tons as of Friday, despite a weekly drop of 0.55%, data from consultancy Mysteel showed, indicating solid demand in the near term.

However, analysts at Everbright Futures highlighted downside risks from a possibly enhanced price monitoring from authorities and wider-scale production reduction among steelmakers. Other steelmaking ingredients soared to a nearly one-month high, with coking coal and coke on the DCE up 4.31% and 3.55%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also recorded gains on higher raw materials. Rebar climbed 1.41%, hot-rolled coil added 1.19%, wire rod rose 0.78% and stainless steel advanced 1.57%.

Shanghai Futures Exchange iron ore Chinese policymakers China Dalian Commodity Exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore up on China stimulus, sound fundamentals

Hydel projects at LoI stage: SIFC directs PD to streamline issues, policy limits

Latex rubber threads: new customs’ values on import issued

Tax, FBR reforms: Task force concerned at reliance on indirect taxes

Israel, Hezbollah engage in clashes

Private TV channel’s petition: Pemra chief didn’t have validly delegated authority to approve COC recommendation: SC

Exclusion from FASTER refund system: Salt industry warns FBR of ‘consequences’

Tax against reprocessing, repacking of goods termed ‘wrong’

Court sends Asad Qaiser to jail

Govt yet to finalise merger of ERRA into NDMA

Dar made PML-N election cell chairman

Read more stories