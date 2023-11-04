BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
'Friends' star Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES: American actor Matthew Perry of the hit sitcom “Friends” was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery...
AFP Published November 4, 2023 Updated November 4, 2023 04:18pm
Photo: AFP

LOS ANGELES: American actor Matthew Perry of the hit sitcom "Friends" was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery during a private funeral attended by family and co-stars on Friday, US showbiz media reported.

The 54-year-old, known for his role as Chandler Bing in "Friends," which aired from 1994-2004, was found dead six days ago.

"The service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles near Warner Bros. Studios," People reported, citing an unidentified source. It said the funeral service lasted around two hours.

Forest Lawn Memorial Park, a cemetery in the Hollywood Hills popular with celebrities, did not respond to AFP's request for confirmation.

Several other US media outlets, including celebrity news website TMZ, also reported that Perry was laid to rest at a "low key" funeral attended by castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

Perry's mother, father and stepfather also attended, according to the media reports.

The cause of Perry's death is not yet known. An initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive and the results of toxicology tests have not yet been released.

TMZ cited sources saying that no illicit drugs were found at his home, although several medications were discovered including anti-depressants and anxiety medication.

Perry had battled addiction and serious health problems for years.

