Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Ensure elections on Feb 8, SC directs govt

Read here for details.

Cotton arrival improves 13.3% in last two weeks of Oct: PCGA

Read here for details.

At least five killed in Dera Ismail Khan blast

Read here for details.

Pakistan to see its first VC fund in 7 years as Sai Venture Capital looks to raise $10mn: report

Read here for details.

PTI’s Asad Qaiser ‘arrested’ from Islamabad residence

Read here for details.

14 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on forces’ vehicles in Gwadar: ISPR

Read here for details.

SBP, AMF sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

Read here for details.

FTA with GCC states making little or no headway

Read here for details.