BAFL 40.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.47%)
BOP 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
DGKC 57.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.49%)
FABL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.03%)
FCCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.76%)
FFL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HBL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.38%)
HUBC 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.81 (-3.59%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
MLCF 36.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.31%)
OGDC 100.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
PAEL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.92%)
PIOC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.38%)
PPL 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
PRL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.79%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SSGC 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
TELE 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.29%)
TRG 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
UNITY 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.38%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,331 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.71%)
BR30 18,487 Decreased By -181.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 52,922 Increased By 265.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,734 Decreased By -180.6 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton arrival improves 13.3% in last two weeks of Oct: PCGA

BR Web Desk Published 03 Nov, 2023 01:06pm

Cotton arrival in Pakistan witnessed a significant increase of 13.3% as of October 31 compared to October 15, showed the latest fortnightly data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association (PCGA) on Friday.

As per the report, total cotton arrival in Pakistan rose to 6.791 million bales compared to 5.996 million bales recorded on October 15, 2023, an increase of 0.795 million bales.

On a year-on-year basis, cotton arrival in surged by over 83%, when compared to 3.708 million bales registered on October 31, 2022.

Last year, flash floods in Pakistan devastated large swathes of agricultural land in the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, impacting cotton crop production, which witnessed a 34% YoY decline.

The improvement in cotton arrivals, an essential raw material for the textile sector, is a welcome development for cash-strapped Pakistan.

The country’s crucial textile sector, responsible for a majority of Pakistan’s exports, is bearing the brunt of a plunge in demand and escalating economic woes.

Province-wise breakup

As per PCGA data, cotton arrival reported a substantial increase from both Punjab and Sindh.

As of October 31, cotton arrival in Punjab clocked in at 2.994 million bales as compared to 2.543 million bales reported on October 15, 2023, an increase of 17.7%. On a yearly basis, cotton arrivals from Punjab jumped by 44.5%, as compared to 2.072 million bales clocked in during the same period last year.

Similarly, cotton arrival in Sindh was 3.797 million bales compared to 3.453 million bales recorded in October 15, an increase of 0.344 million bales or 10%. However, the YoY increase was more pronounced in Sindh, as cotton arrivals jumped by 132.2% as compared to 1.635 million bales registered in SPLY.

Exports of Pakistan’s textile sector showed growth in October, clocking in at $1.43 billion compared to $1.36 billion recorded in the same month of the previous year, a year-on-year increase of over 5%, showed provisional data released by the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Thursday.

This is the first month when textile exports have posted a year-on-year increase during 2023.

textile sector cotton crop PCGA Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association COTTON ARRIVAL Pakistan textile and garment sectors

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton arrival improves 13.3% in last two weeks of Oct: PCGA

At least five killed in Dera Ismail Khan blast

Ensure elections on Feb 8, SC directs govt

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

Pakistan opens more centres at border to expedite Afghans repatriation

Blinken in Israel seeking ‘concrete steps’ to reduce Gaza civilian harm

Israel says it encircles Gaza City; US to urge ‘localised’ humanitarian pauses

UAE warns against risk of regional spillover from Gaza war

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan doubtful for World Cup clash with New Zealand

Read more stories